CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The top five miles of Mt. Evans Highway, also known as Highway 5, will close for the season on Tuesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation typically closes this segment, which starts at Summit Lake, the day after Labor Day as part of an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service to help protect the mountain’s natural resources.

The road from Echo Lake to Summit Lake will remain open through September 24.

After the road is closed from Echo Lake to the summit in late September, CDOT will pave the summit parking lot and the parking lot at the North Goliath trailhead.

The highway will reopen the Friday before Memorial Day, weather permitting.

Information regarding the opening and closing of seasonal highways in Colorado is available on the cotrip.org website or by calling 511. Updates also are offered via email and text. Tap here for a list of items residents can subscribe to, including General Travel Information – Seasonal Mountain Pass Closures/Openings.

The Pikes Peak Highway, the only other highway in Colorado that takes drivers to the summit of a 14,000-foot mountain, remains open year-round, weather permitting. Parts of the highway close when snow makes travel unsafe. Call 719-385-7325 and selection option 1 for the current status of the Pikes Peak Highway.