COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — If you’re looking for something to do over the long Labor Day weekend in southern Colorado, we’ve got you covered.

If you haven’t gotten your yearly dose of deep-fried Pueblo chiles or chocolate-covered bacon, the time is now. This is the last weekend of the Colorado State Fair. The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day through Monday. Friday night, ZZ Top brings the Texas pride as they take over the Southwest Motors Event Center for what promises to be a rock out show. If motorsports is more your thing, you can catch the Toughest Monster Truck Tour and Demolition Derby on Saturday. For a full list of events and more information, visit coloradostatefair.com .

Also this weekend is the annual Labor Day Lift Off at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. Keep your eyes on the sky as more than 70 hot air balloons ascend at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The event is free to the public and features live entertainment, demonstrations by the USAFA Wings of Blue skydive jumpers, a chainsaw carving competition, and much more. Visit labordayliftoff.com for a full schedule.

And good news for football fans: the offseason is finally over! College football is back, and you can take it in right here at home this weekend. The Air Force Falcons host the Virginia Military Keydets in their first home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 12:05 p.m. Saturday at Falcon Stadium.