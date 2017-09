COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A former El Paso County sheriff’s deputy and district attorney’s office employee has been arrested on child sex assault charges, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said Donald Leigh Fair, 44, of Colorado Springs was arrested Thursday. He is charged with sexual assault on a child under 15 by one in a position of trust and sexual exploitation of a child, which are both felonies.

The arrest comes after investigators in the Internet Crimes Against Children unit were notified about a possible exploitation of a child in Colorado Springs. Investigators learned of the crime on Monday, according to police.

Fair was a deputy in the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office from March 2005 to May 2006, and again from October 2013 to July 2017, according to police. From July 24 until Thursday, he was an investigator with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which prosecutes cases in El Paso and Teller counties. As of Thursday, he is no longer an employee of El Paso County, according to the DA’s office.

Fair will appear in court for an advisement hearing Friday at 1:30 p.m. His first appearance is set for September 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, a mugshot of Fair is not currently available.