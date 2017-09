PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A burglary suspect was arrested after leading deputies on a chase in eastern Pueblo County Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said around 6:40 p.m., they went to the 5600-block of Highway 96, near Olney Springs, to investigate a report of a suspicious person in the area. The man matched the description of a suspect who had been seen breaking into a garage nearby, according to deputies.

When deputies arrived, they found the man, 47-year-old Jeffrey Tomlinson of Florence, on private property, and told him he was trespassing. Tomlinson told deputies he had stopped to ask if the homeowner had an apartment for rent. When deputies started to ask him about the burglary, Tomlinson took off running, going down some stairs and a hill. One of the deputies tried to tase him, but Tomlinson kept running, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another deputy chased Tomlinson and caught him just as he jumped off a 4-foot-high wall. The deputy and Tomlinson landed on a driveway, where Tomlinson continued to struggle with the deputy until he was arrested. Both people involved sustained minor injuries in the incident.

When deputies searched Tomlinson, they found 42.8 grams of meth and two glass pipes, according to the sheriff’s office.

A witness identified Tomlinson as the man who had been spotted inside the garage of a nearby home. Tomlinson had removed items from the garage and put them outside to take at a later time, according to deputies. Deputies were able to recover all of the items removed from the garage.

Tomlinson was jailed on charges of attempted second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.