COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who was released from jail on August 10 and has not been seen since.

Deputies said Selma Oliva Halls was released on the condition that she enter an inpatient rehab facility. The court order said she was only to be released to a man named John Bough. Halls was released to Bough on August 10 at 7:15 a.m., but never checked into the rehab facility.

Deputies said “there is a concern for her safety and well being.”

Halls is described as a 23-year-old white woman, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Andrew Thompson at 719-520-7238, email andrewthompson@elpasoco.com, or call dispatch at 719-390-5555.