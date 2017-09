Related Coverage FOX21 telethon raises more than $75,000 to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — All six Skate City locations in Colorado laced up their skates and got grooving on the rink for a good cause Friday night.

The event was called Roller Skate for Red Cross, and all of the proceeds were donated to Hurricane Harvey victims. Skate City director of operations Steve Early and Houston resident Wendy Dickson joined us on FOX21 News with all the details.