PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are warning the public about scammers trying to cash checks that were stolen from a local union.

Deputies said representatives from CWA Local 7775 reported in May that several of their checks had been stolen, and someone was trying to use them at a local business. The union closed the bank account associated with the stolen checks, but scammers are still trying to use them, according to deputies.

Deputies said CWA Local 7774, which is a legitimate organization, has established a new checking account. If someone tries to give you a check from the organization, you’re asked to contact the bank that issued the check or call union president Marcy Harris at 719-252-3919 to confirm the check is legitimate.

If it appears the check is fraudulent, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-583-6250, Pueblo police at 719-553-2502, or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).