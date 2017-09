COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Volunteers from Red Cross regions all over the country went down to Texas before hurricane Harvey even made landfall.

Sally Broomfield works with the Southern Colorado region of the Red Cross, and went down to Texas last week to prepare for the storm.

“It’s just amazing to me, the capacity of humans for kindness, understanding, and outreach,” Broomfield said.

People from all over the nation, and even world, are offering their help to those in need in Texas.

“These people are from every walk of life,” Broomfield said. “I’ve seen volunteers wearing diamond rings, and I’ve met volunteers who are nearly homeless.”

Even 100 volunteers from Cruz Roja in Mexico came to offer their translation services to the Red Cross.

“United States is so often the ones that send assistance elsewhere, and now when we need a little help, we’re getting assistance from our partners,” she said.

As the water recedes, people are beginning to head home, and face the aftermath of the worst disaster Texas has ever seen.

“It’s a very emotional time, and people want answers now, and they want help now,” she said, “and it takes a while for that to get going.”

“We’re just helping people get their lives back… Not to the normal they used to have, but to their new normal,” Broomfield.