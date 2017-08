COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tonight at 9 p.m., join FOX21 News for an American Red Cross telethon to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Call 719-694-5573 starting at 9 p.m. MDT to donate. A volunteer with the American Red Cross will take your call. You can also donate online by tapping here.

Let's raise some serious money for our friends & neighbors suffering in Texas! Call 719-694-5573 starting at 9PM MST #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/1d3gYRa1Ti — Lauren Ferrara (@LaurenFerraraTV) August 31, 2017