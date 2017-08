COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in central Colorado Springs Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Fillmore Street near the intersection with Nevada Avenue. The pedestrian was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The driver left the scene, but police found him nearby.

Police said the driver, Juan Lucero, was arrested on a felony hit-and-run charge. The pedestrian was cited for crossing the road outside of a crosswalk.