COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Donations for first responders in Houston are being collected in Colorado Springs.

Shield 616, a local nonprofit that supports law enforcement, has partnered up with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation to drive donated items down to Houston.

According to Shield 616, first responders in Houston reached out to the nonprofit for help, asking for necessary items to be brought down to the area.

On Thursday afternoon, the donation drive was held in front of Cole’s Popcorn on North Academy Boulevard. Volunteers collected and packed away bottled water, toiletries, headlamps and air mattresses.

“I’ve seen a bunch of pictures that were sent to me of officers laying on cement floors, with a coat. I saw one officer, they were just sitting up against a wall, until they just fell asleep there, and they were just crouched over sleeping,” said Jake Skifstad, founder and president of Shield 616.

Since Thursday’s donation drive was such a success, the nonprofit and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation will continue to collect items until 1 p.m. Friday.

They’re asking for the following items:

knee shin socks

sleeping bags

air mattresses

undershirts

underwear

power cords

large coolers

bottled water

toiletries

They ask all donations to be dropped off at Rocky Mountain Calvary Church at 4285 North Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs. Monetary donations should be made payable to Shield 616.

Those looking to write checks can also drop them off at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Those looking to donate online can do so at Shield616.org. When you get to the website, click “Sponsor A Cop,” enter a donation amount, and put, “To Houston.”