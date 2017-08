COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Powers Boulevard is closed in both directions between Airport Road and Fountain Boulevard in southern Colorado Springs due to a fatal crash.

Aeroplaza Drive is also closed in both directions at Newport Road.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Police said a car was headed south on Powers when it hit a traffic light pole at Aeroplaza Drive. Both people in the car were taken to the hospital, where one of them died.

The roads are expected to be closed until about 2 p.m. while crews investigate the crash.

