COLORADO SPRINGS, Col;o. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is offering half-price admission for military members, veterans, and their families during Military Appreciation Week.

The discount will be offered from Monday, September 11 through Sunday, September 17. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last admission sold at 4 p.m.

The discount is good for active duty military, veterans, retired military personnel, and their dependents living in the same household. If the military member is deployed, dependents are still entitled to the discount. Just present a military ID at the zoo entrance to receive the discount.

The zoo’s normal military discount is $3 off per ticket. During Military Appreciation Week, tickets will be half price.

>> Visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo website for more information.