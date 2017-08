PUEBLO, Colo. — Officials with the United States Postal Service say there is a huge surge in dog attacks on carriers assigned to the Sunset Post Office in Pueblo.

Officials say so far this year, 8 carriers have been attacked out of the Sunset Station post office. One of those injuries were so severe, officials say, that it required nearly a month of extensive treatment and healing.

On average, 1 out of every 9 carriers at Pueblo-Sunset has had a serious dog incident this year.

USPS officials say the carrier to dog incident ratio at Pueblo-Sunset is twice that of any other office in the two-state District of Colorado and Wyoming, which has a total of 114 dog attacks this year.

There’s a myth we often hear at the Postal Service: Don’t worry, my dog won’t bite,” said Pueblo Postmaster Minette Williams.. “Dog attacks are a nationwide issue and not just a postal problem. Any dog can bite and all attacks are preventable through responsible pet ownership.”

USPS has issued the following tips to dog owners in hopes of decreasing the number of attacks on letter carriers:

If a letter carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Dogs have been known to burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to get at strangers.

Dog owners should remind their children about the need to keep the family dog secured. Parents should remind their children not to take mail directly from letter carriers in the presence of the family pet as the dog may view the letter carrier handing mail to a child as a threatening gesture.

Officials say this isn’t just a postal problem, however. More than 4.5 million people are bitten annually. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) and the Centers for Disease Control, small children, the elderly, and letter carriers, in that order, are the most frequent victims.