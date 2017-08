U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Cadet parents and family members will get a special peek at the cadet life this weekend at the Academy’s annual Parents’ Weekend happening August 31 to September 4.

The Academy expects around 9,000 cadet parents to arrive in the Pikes Peak region for events at the Academy and to visit local attractions beginning Thursday.

Friday will be the first full day of Parents’ Weekend, kicking off with the Parents’ Weekend Parade at 9 a.m. at Stillman Field. The general public is also invited to this event.

A pre-parade Cadet Aviation Capabilities Exercise, including a glider landing at the parade field as well as Wings of Blue parachute teammembers parachuting into the field, starts at 8:20 a.m. Visitors for the parade are advised to come early and enter the AFA through the North Gate (take exit 156 off I-25).

Other activities available to parents for Parents’ Weekend include:

Parents’ Weekend Information Fair on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Airfield Open House on Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Academy Airfield

