AVON, Colo. — The Town of Avon wants to ban plastic bags.

Two ordinances are being proposed. The first would enact a ban on certain disposable plastic bags and require a 10 cent charge for the use of disposable paper bags. The second ordinance would prohibit food vendors from using polystyrene-based disposable food containers.

Public forums will be held in the coming days to get the community’s input on the plastic bag initiative.

If passed, the ordinance mandating grocers to provide disposable plastic bags to customers at any point of sale would be effective January 1, 2018. Retailers would be exempt from the ban until the following year.

Those who refuse or neglect to comply with the regulations are subject to penalties.

Avon would join other Colorado cities with plastic bag bans and fees, including Boulder, Aspen, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Durango, Telluride and Vail.

Read more on state plastic and paper bag legislation here.