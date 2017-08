COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A Commerce City man wants the Broncos to change their name to incorporate fans statewide.

Michael Scanlon has launched a petition to change the team’s name from the Denver Broncos to the Colorado Broncos.

But why?

“We want to see them upgrade their location identity. We’re not asking them to move, we love Mile High Stadium. We’re not asking them to change colors, we bleed orange and blue. We’re not asking them to do anything drastic,” Michael Scanlon said on his website created to educate others on the petition.

The idea came about when Scanlon was watching a Colorado Avalanche game at the Pepsi Center and noticed both the Avalanche and the Colorado Rapids both “embraced the whole state of Colorado.”

“Denver is great, there’s no doubt,” he wrote. “Ask anyone. But there are tons of great cities.”

Scanlon said if the petition gets 76,000 unique signatures, he will hand deliver them to Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis.

Feedback from all Broncos fans is welcome. If you’d like to share your thoughts, you can send him a message through his website.