COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect is facing charges after he assaulted a man and stole his gun in central Colorado Springs Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 9:20 a.m. on Austin Bluffs Parkway near Academy Boulevard. The victim was riding his scooter on the sidewalk when he came across the suspect, 38-year-old Clarence Jones, lying on the sidewalk, blocking his path. The victim asked Jones to move, which aggravated him, according to police. When Jones threatened to punch the victim, the victim pointed out his gun, which was holstered on his hip. Jones then hit the victim, knocked him off his scooter, and stole the gun, according to police.

Jones ran away, but police found him nearby, arrested him, and recovered the gun.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident, according to police.