COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officials are asking for your help with donations that would go toward erecting a monument for three local Medal of Honor recipients.

The three recipients from El Paso County — Jesse Funk (WWI), Floyd Lindstrom (WWII) and Gerald Young (Vietnam War) — received the nation’s highest award.

The monument would be erected at the Veterans Memorial in Monument Park.

If you’re interested in sending donations, you can send them to the following address:

Medal of Honor Monument

P.O. Box 9161

Colorado Springs, CO 80932