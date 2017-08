COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local Skate City roller rinks will donate 100 percent of admission sales this Friday to the American Red Cross in the wake of Harvey.

Skate City Colorado, a family-owned company, has 6 locations in Colorado and two in Colorado Springs.

Skate City hopes 200 skaters will visit each skating location with a goal of raising $1,000 at each facility.

“The Red Cross plays such an important part during a tragedy,” said Skate City CEO Jeff Ingrum. “We decided, without hesitation, to donate every $5 admission cost during this Friday’s 4 to 6 pm skating time from all six of our facilities to the Red Cross.”

Right now the Red Cross is working around the clock along the Gulf Coast to help the thousands of people affected by Harvey.

“Roller skating may seem like an unconventional way to help the victims of this terrible natural disaster,” said Ingrum. “But our roller rink can provide a communal activity that all ages can participate in. Children can become involved and be part of the solution just by attending.”

If you’re in the Springs and would like to attend the fundraising event, you can visit Skate City on Austin Bluffs or Skate City on Academy this Friday, September 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 and 100 percent of all proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross.

See all locations here.

You can donate directly to the Red Cross here.