COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office along with members from Shield 616 will be collecting donations for first responders who are assisting in Houston in the aftermath of Harvey.

Items in great need include:

Undershirts

Underwear

Socks

Coolers

Food

Drinks

Headlamps

Cots

Air Mattresses

Sleeping Bags

Toiletries

Items can be dropped off at the Colorado Springs Police Department Falcon station located at 7850 Goddard Street.

More details will be released as they become available.