COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than three dozen dogs from areas affected by Hurricane Harvey were delivered to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.

An animal shelter in Lafayette, Louisiana, is helping the Houston Humane Society free up space in anticipation of the major influx they’re expecting.

So with the help of the all-volunteer organization Wings of Rescue, they’ve transferred more than 40 dogs right here in southern Colorado.

None of the dogs are abandoned, just looking for forever homes.

The dogs will receive medical check-ups and be ready for adoption by the end of the week.

Catch the full story tonight on FOX21 News at 9 and 10.