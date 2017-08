Denver Zoo Vultures View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

DENVER, Colo. — Denver Zoo will celebrate International Vulture Awareness Day on Saturday, September 2.

Visitors are invited to come learn about the vital role vultures play in ecosystems, as well as the global conservation work Denver Zoo does to protect them.

The Zoo will also offer visitors the chance to get up-close with some of its resident birds of prey, as well as provide some additional focus on vultures at the Wildlife Show and vulture feedings. Denver Zoo is home to 10 vultures.

Activities include:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Vulture Activity Station at the Pachyderm Building

10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — Wildlife Show at the Conoco Wildlife Theater

11 a.m. — Egyptian vulture demonstration (Primate Panorama Forest Aviary)

11:30 a.m. — Cinereous vulture keeper talk at the Nurture Trail

Noon — Andean condor keeper talk at the Bald eagle and Andean condor exhibit

2:15 p.m. — Cinereous vulture training session at the Pachyderm Building

3 p.m. — Cinereous vulture feeding at the Pachyderm Building

3:40 p.m. — Cinereous vulture feeding at the Nurture Trail

The fun doesn’t stop in Denver. Together with its partners, Denver Zoo will host an International Vulture Awareness Day celebration in Botswana, bringing together people from more than 5 communities to learn about the importance of vultures, participate in hands-on vulture-related activities and to encourage action to protect the endangered species.

Denver Zoo has worked alongside local partners, implementing vulture conservation in Botswana, for the past five years. To date, Denver Zoo has fitted more than 20 vultures, from five different species, with satellite transmitter backpacks; three of which are critically endangered species (white-backed, white-headed and hooded), and two species of which are classified as endangered (lappet-faced and cape).