COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in east Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

Police received the call just after 4 p.m. and found the body in the area of E. Platte Avenue and Troy Hill Road, near N. Powers Boulevard.

Right now one eastbound lane on Platte is blocked.

It is unclear at this time if the man’s death is being investigated by detectives as a homicide or suicide.

