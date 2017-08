FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fifteen soldiers with the 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, have been deployed to San Antonio, Texas to assist the Army North in setting up a mission command center to process active duty Army assets to provide assistance to FEMA and those affected by Harvey, Fort Carson officials announced Wednesday.

The Fort Carson Directorate of Emergency Services provided a firefighter and paramedic to the Colorado Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team that deployed over the weekend.

Colorado Task Force 1 was activated over the weekend, with eight members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department deploying to Texas.