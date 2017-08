Related Coverage 2 suspects sought in connection with sexual assault, kidnapping in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two men accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Colorado Springs last year have been arrested in Florida, according to police.

Police said 28-year-old Manuel Jose Menendez Jr. and 35-year-old Jeramie Marrero were wanted for sexual assault, kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the assault, which happened on December 8 at a home on West Colorado Avenue. Police sent out an alert in July asking the public to be on the lookout for the suspects.

Both suspects have since been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida, according to police.

A third suspect in the case, 22-year-old Joel Rodriguez, was arrested on June 30. He is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.