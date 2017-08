COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspected drunk driver was arrested after leading a deputy on a car chase, then causing a crash that seriously injured four people.

On Saturday, August 26 around 2:40 a.m., CSPD was informed by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office that a sheriff’s deputy was chasing a car that had nearly hit a deputy during an unrelated traffic stop on Platte Avenue near Chelton Road. Officials say the nearly 5-minute pursuit ended when the suspect car, a blue Jaguar, ran a red light at the intersection of Palmer Park and N. Circle Drive and hit a Hyundai traveling north.

Police say three people were inside the Hyundai and all were transported to local hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

The Jaguar had two people inside. The passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries and the driver, identified as Kerry Julien of Colorado Springs, was treated for minor injuries and released.

Julien was arrested on various charges including vehicular assault, DUI, reckless driving and eluding. He was transported and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information or are a witness to this investigation, call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.