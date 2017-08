PUEBLO, Colo. — Former Deputy Chief of Police Troy Davenport will be the Pueblo Police Department’s new chief, the city announced Tuesday.

Davenport began his law enforcement career at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office in 1989. He joined the Pueblo Police Department in 1994, and has worked in the patrol division, school resource officer section, and adult investigations unit. He was promoted to sergeant and oversaw the special victims section prior to his promotion to captain. As a captain, he was in command of the special services division, which includes training, SROs and internal affairs. He was promoted to deputy chief in 2011 and currently oversees the operations bureau of the police department.

With the exception of his military career, Davenport is a lifelong resident of Pueblo County, according to the city. He has a bachelor’s degree from CSU-Pueblo and a master’s degree from UCCS.

Davenport replaces former chief Luis Velez, who stepped down in July.