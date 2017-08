Related Coverage Anheuser-Busch, MillerCoors can emergency drinking water for Harvey victims

LONGMONT, Colo. — Oskar Blues Brewery is temporarily halting production of beer and switching over to canned water to be sent to those affected by Harvey in Texas.

The Longmont-based brewery teamed with the Can’d Aid Foundation to produce 88,000 cans of drinking water. The cans were donated by Colorado-based Ball Corporation.

Trucks carrying the cans are expected to arrive in Texas later this week.

The Can’d Aid Foundation was founded in 2013 by Oskar Blues founder Dale Katechis in response to the 2013 Colorado floods.

Oskar Blues joins Anheuser-Busch and MillerCoors, who have also paused beer production to send canned water to Texas.