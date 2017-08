DENVER, Colo. — A youth has died following a suicide attempt at the Mount View Youth Services Center in Lakewood, the Colorado Department of Human Services confirmed Tuesday.

Staff discovered the youth Sunday during a room check and provided immediate aid and called emergency services.

The Division of Youth Services was informed Tuesday that the youth had passed away.

Both internal and external investigations are taking place.

This is the second suicide at Mount View in recent months. Last June, a 20-year-old died by suicide and before that, there had not been a suicide at a Division of Youth Services facility since February 2001.