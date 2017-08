PUEBLO, Colo. — One suspect in connection with a carjacking in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon has been arrested.

Pueblo police responded to the crash around 3 p.m. in the 2300 block of Sprague Avenue, between Beulah and S. Prairie Avenues.

Police say the car, which was later identified as stolen, crashed into a wall then into a parked car just moments later. The carjacking began at the Lowe’s on Pueblo’s south side, according to authorities.

According to police, a man and woman reportedly took the car at gunpoint.

Right now one suspect is in custody and is receiving medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.