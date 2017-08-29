Local group receives $10,000 grant to enhance dog park at Cheyenne Meadows Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Meadows Puppy Park Pals, a group of local residents, is the recipient of a $10,000 grant that will help enhance the dog park at Cheyenne Meadows Park.

“Cheyenne Meadows Park would not be in such great shape without the help of local residents. We depend on these groups to help us maintain our beautiful parks and open spaces,” said Kurt Schroeder, City’s Parks Maintenance, Open Space and Trails Manager.

The local group, which was formed three years ago through a grassroots effort to enhance the dog park at Cheyenne Meadows Park, will receive the grant money within the next two weeks and plans to build a large shade shelter for the pups.

The grant is made possible from PetSafe’s Bark for Your Park program, which gave the Cheyenne Meadows Puppy Park Pals the “Maintenance Award” this year. The local group was the only recipient in Colorado to receive a grant.

“I wouldn’t know my neighbors if it wasn’t for this park. We all love the park, we all love dogs and working at the park gets the community together,” says Jason Hansen, leader of The Cheyenne Meadows Puppy Park Pals.

More than 30 members get together at least once a year to complete improvement projects.

Cheyenne Meadows Park is located at 3868 Glenmeadow Drive, southeast of Highway 115 and Cheyenne Meadows Road. The dog park section is on the south side of the park, near Otero Elementary School at 1650 Charmwood Drive. In addition to the dog park, Cheyenne Meadows offers a multi-use sports field, playground, picnic shelter and trails.