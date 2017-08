FLORENCE, Colo. — A horse who was injured after being hit by a car in Florence on Monday has been put down, and the driver of the car has been arrested.

Authorities responded to the area of Highway 115 and County Road 117 just after 6:30 p.m. and at the scene found the horse and its rider, a 54-year-old woman. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A local veterinarian responded to the scene and determined the horse was too injured and had to be euthanized.

The driver of the car, identified as 23-year-old Michael Dylan Brookshire of Penrose, was determined by officers to be possibly impaired and was subsequently taken to Fremont County Jail where he is being held on charges including vehicular assault, animal cruelty and driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs.