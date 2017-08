MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The historic Manitou Springs sign was taken down Tuesday as crews re-align Colorado Avenue for a construction project.

Officials say the sign is in the way of the new roadway alignment. A bridge will be constructed further east and officials say the road needs to be curved to tie in to the new bridge alignment.

According to officials, the sign just needs to be moved between 5 to 8 feet.

“This is an important sign post for Manitou Springs. It’s been here a long time, so we wanted to retain it in practically the same location but in order to make the road fit, we did have to take it down,” said an official with the project.

Crews also tried to avoid impact to historic walls near the sign.

The sign is expected to go back up next spring.