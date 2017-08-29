FOX21 hosts annual Golf Benefit benefiting Peak Military Care Network

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — They were teeing it high and letting it fly at the annual FOX21 Golf Benefit on Tuesday, August 29.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Peak Military Care Network, which helps connect military service members, veterans and their families to resources in the community.

The tournament raised just over $5,500 for PMCN.

This year’s tournament was at the Antler Creek Golf Course in Falcon.

FOX21 thanks all sponsors and other golfers who helped make this year’s event another success.

 

