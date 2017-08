GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A former employee at a Grand Junction juvenile detention center was arrested Sunday on multiple sexual assault charges, according to the Colorado Department of Human Services.

The department said 30-year-old Brian Matthew Tate was arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual assault of a child by a person in a position of trust, sexual assault on a child – pattern of abuse, criminal attempt of unlawful sexual contact, and first-degree official misconduct.

The employee worked at the Grand Mesa Youth Services Center in Grand Junction. The department said the charges stem from incidents involving two girls at the facility. A juvenile reported one of the incidents on July 28, and the employee was immediately put on administrative leave. The employee was fired shortly thereafter, according to the department.

The suspect had been employed with the Division of Youth Services since December.

KREX contributed to this report.