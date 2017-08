COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Five teens were arrested and two stolen cars were recovered in an overnight investigation in Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police said around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, they got a call about a robbery at a convenience store in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road. The suspect and an employee got into an argument, and the suspect pulled a gun, according to police. The employee gave police a description of the suspect’s car, and police later determined the car had been stolen in an unrelated incident.

Around 2:45 a.m., police spotted the stolen car in the area of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. Officers chased the car until it eventually stopped, then arrested two teens that were inside.

The investigation then led officers to the area of East Platte Avenue and Weber Street, where they recovered a stolen car that had been taken during a burglary earlier in the evening. They also arrested three more teens after a short foot chase.

Police said all five suspects are connected to the first robbery on Maizeland Road. Charges against the teens are pending.