Roadside Assistance: Sheriff's deputies help deliver baby girl in Colorado Springs By Alexa Mae Asperin Published: August 29, 2017, 9:04 pm Updated: August 29, 2017, 9:05 pm COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office helped welcome a baby girl into the world Monday, August 28. Deputy Morse and Deputy Deputy Stone responded to a traffic accident on Marksheffel and Highway 24 around 5:30 p.m. when another car came up with someone needing medical attention. One of the deputies said he could hear a woman in the car scream. He saw her sitting sideways in the passenger seat and the baby's head appeared. Despite what might sound like a chaotic situation, Deputy Morse said the parents did great. "[The] Parents did an amazing job. Dad did not lose his cool. He jumped right in there, held the baby as it was being born. It all happened within a minute," he said. Deputy Morse said he has heard from the parents of baby Iris, and mom and baby are doing well. Photo courtesy El Paso County Sheriff's Office