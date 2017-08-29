Roadside Assistance: Sheriff’s deputies help deliver baby girl in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office helped welcome a baby girl into the world Monday, August 28.

Deputy Morse and Deputy Deputy Stone responded to a traffic accident on Marksheffel and Highway 24 around 5:30 p.m. when another car came up with someone needing medical attention.

One of the deputies said he could hear a woman in the car scream.

He saw her sitting sideways in the passenger seat and the baby’s head appeared.

Despite what might sound like a chaotic situation, Deputy Morse said the parents did great.

“[The] Parents did an amazing job. Dad did not lose his cool. He jumped right in there, held the baby as it was being born. It all happened within a minute,” he said.

Deputy Morse said he has heard from the parents of baby Iris, and mom and baby are doing well.

