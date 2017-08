Related Coverage Reporter takes photo of dogs left behind as family flees Texas flooding

DICKINSON, Texas — Two dogs left behind when their owners had to evacuate because of flooding in Texas have been rescued.

Reporter Ed Lavandera shared the original photo on Monday, writing “Two dogs left behind in a boat. Sadly, a family had to evacuate their flooded neighborhood in Dickinson, Texas without their dogs. Hope they’re ok. I should add, I think the people have every intention of coming back to get the dogs. Food was left behind and I suspect it had to be a tough choice and that they will come back for them as soon as they can.”

The good update was shared Tuesday, with Lavandera posting a photo of the sweet rescue of Frankie and Bear.

“UPDATE: Frankie & Bear are safe. The two dogs we saw sitting in a boat in a flooded neighborhood have been rescued! They’re being cared for and the owners will reconnect them at some point.”