DENVER, Colo. — Denver City Council on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance limiting how the city works with federal immigration officials.

The Denver Public Safety Enforcement Priorities Act passed 10-0 and bans city officials from asking an arrested person’s immigration status.

The city also will ignore U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests and ban ICE from conducting in-person jail interviews without a warrant.

Exceptions include necessary peacekeeping or following a warrant from a federal judge.

