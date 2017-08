TUALATIN, Ore. — An Indiana couple has accomplished their goal of eating at all 645 Cracker Barrel locations — a tradition that first began 40 years ago.

Ray and Wilma Yoder of Goshen, Indiana, flew out on Monday morning to their 645th Cracker Barrel location in Tualatin, Oregon, according to KOIN6.

It was also Ray’s 81st birthday and the restaurant welcomed the couple with a sign at the entrance.

It all began 40 years ago when Ray delivered recreational vehicles across the country for Coachman.

He always chose to eat at Cracker Barrel because he liked the food and atmosphere.

Wilma eventually joined him on trips and the two began their journey, checking off hundreds of locations from their Cracker Barrel bucket list.

This isn’t the last visit the Yoders will be paying to Cracker Barrel, however. The American chain is opening two new locations next year in Beaverton, Oregon, and Jantzen Beach, Oregon, and you can expect to see the Yoders at both grand openings.

