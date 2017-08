COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs has done it again.

The city was recently included in Travel Channel’s list of “10 Best Fall Shoulder Season Destinations for Families.”

Tourist spots in the Springs mentioned by Travel Channel included Pikes Peak, Garden of the Gods and Seven Falls.

Shoulder season is the period in between a destination’s peak and off-peak seasons.

Colorado Springs ranked among other cities including Orlando, Las Vegas and Tucson.