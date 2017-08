COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man and woman are facing murder charges in connection with the February death of their six-week-old son, according to police.

Police said around 6 p.m. February 28, they got a call about an unresponsive boy at an apartment on South Eighth Street. When first responders arrived, they determined the child, Zayden Ostrander, had died.

On Monday, after an extensive investigation, police obtained warrants for Zayden’s biological parents, 21-year-old John Ostrander and 23-year-old Donica Mirabal. Both were arrested without incident at the Eighth Street apartment.

Both suspects are charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death, according to police.

Police said this is the 21st homicide they have investigated in 2017. At this time last year, they had investigated 14 homicides.