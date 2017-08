ASPEN, Colo. — Tuna salad, hard-boiled eggs, and of course fish sticks are among the smelliest foods eaten in an office setting, don’t you agree?

Aspen and Pitkin County have joined forces to create a more tolerable lunch time atmosphere.

Employees of the City of Aspen or Pitkin County’s community development departments are now prohibited from preparing or eating fish sticks in the office.

Yes, you read that right.

Last week, the two departments teamed up to reach an agreement regarding the ban, which was approved by Pitkin County commissioners the same week, according to The Aspen Times.

“The city shall provide office space, at no charge, to the county community development department on the third floor of City Hall in the current amount and general configuration on the condition that microwaving fish sticks is strictly prohibited,” read a public statement.

The provision is part of an agreement that covers building code changes, office hours and related subjects.

Some employees say the ban isn’t a punishable offense if broken, but it helps put an office courtesy into writing.

