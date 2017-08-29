5-year-old boy sets up lemonade stand to help victims of Harvey

OLD CITY, Pa. — A 5-year-old boy in Pennsylvania is on a mission to help the victims of Harvey.

Jett Arellano lives in Philadelphia, but is originally from Houston. He said when he saw the flood devastation in his hometown, he knew he had to help.

“Jett was a little concerned the past few days,” his mom told WPVI-TV. “His grandparents – we’ve been able to talk to them, luckily. We were just trying to think of things we could do to help and we feel so far away.”

Jett set up this lemonade and sweet tea stand, selling the refreshing drinks at 50 cents a pop.

The sign taped to the front of his stand reads “50 cents a cup to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.”

The money he makes goes toward helping those hit hard by Harvey.