PUEBLO, Colo. — Two auto theft suspects were arrested by Pueblo police Tuesday, August 29.

Police observed the stolen car, a 2010 Kia, around 1:30 a.m. in Mineral Palace Park before it drove away. Officers later found the car in the 500 block of Melbourne in Pueblo’s south side. Officers searched a nearby home in the 500 block of Cherry Lane and located two suspects involved with the auto theft.

Authorities arrested Gabriel Flores, 20, who had a warrant for Failure to Appear and was out on a personal recognizance bond from a previous auto theft case in June of this year.

Kayla Cordova, 20, was also arrested on a no bond warrant for Third Degree Assault, Theft and Criminal Mischief.

Both were transported to the Pueblo County Detention Center on their warrants and will face new charges associated with the stolen car.