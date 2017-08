PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a Pueblo man wanted in connection with a string of crimes committed on Friday, August 25 in Pueblo County.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jacob Rivera, 21, for second degree burglary, aggravated motor vehicle theft and criminal mischief in connection with a home break-in and a theft from auto in Colorado City, as well as as motor vehicle theft near Beulah.

On Friday afternoon, it was reported that a man, later identified as Rivera, broke into a home on Jefferson Boulevard in Colorado City. Witnesses told deputies a man in a gray car parked in their driveway and went up to the door and rang the doorbell several times. When no one answered, the man broke into the home. Authorities say the resident was able to scare off the suspect.

A short time later, another call came in reporting a theft from a car at a home on Crow Cutoff, about two miles away from the first incident. That victim reported someone took a gun and purse from the car. Additionally, a witness reported seeing a gray car in the area shortly before that theft happened. Authorities say the car matched the description of the one Rivera was reportedly driving.

Minutes later, deputies were dispatched to a home on 3R Road near Beulah, where a GMC truck was reported stolen. A witness told authorities they saw a gray car, matching the description of the same suspect vehicle, in the area right before the truck was stolen. The suspect vehicle was seen driving behind the stolen truck and both were last seen headed eastbound on Burnt Mill Road.

One of the deputies responding to that incident found a woman walking on Burnt Mill Road and away from a gray car. The woman told the deputy her car had broken down and she needed help. An investigation revealed her car had been reported stolen earlier that day out of Pueblo. While searching the gray car, the deputy recovered a gun and the purse reported stolen from the car on Crow Cutoff.

The stolen truck was later found abandoned near the intersection of Arroyo and Routt Avenues in Pueblo.

Rivera is the suspect in the three incidents. The woman arrested, identified as Angelina Padilla, 20, was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft and a protection order violation.

Detectives are actively searching for Rivera. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.