COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is investigating after several guns were stolen from Dragonmans gun shop and shooting range Sunday night.

El Paso County deputies said several people broke into the shooting range off Highway 94 east of Colorado Springs between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Sunday and took a “significant number” of guns.

ATF agents worked through the night to recover the guns. As of 1 p.m. Monday, they had recovered most of them, including a fully automatic rifle.

No suspect information has been released. The ATF continues to investigate the crime.