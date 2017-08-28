Police searching for suspect in connection with stolen trailer found in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a stolen utility trailer found in Colorado Springs Monday.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Sinton Road near I-25 and W. Fillmore Street around 7:15 a.m. after the victim reported the stolen trailer.

Police say a large amount of property was found in the trailer that did not belong to the victim. Colorado Springs police detectives will return the trailer to its owner.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kenneth Charles Boyd, 37. Boyd is described as a white man, 6’1″, 205 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Boyd may be driving a Chevrolet Suburban with Colorado license plate 848EQK.

Authorities say Boyd is known to be armed and should not be approached. If you see him, call 911 immediately.