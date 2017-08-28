Police: No suspicious items located after reported bomb threat at Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say no suspicious items were located at the Citadel Mall after a reported bomb threat Monday night.

According to police, officers dispatched to the mall just after 7 p.m. after a woman called to report a bomb in front of the mall.

Police say they tracked the phone number to a payphone near the bathrooms in the food court area.

Authorities searched the area and no suspects or suspicious items were located.

