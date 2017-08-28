Police: No suspicious items located after reported bomb threat at Citadel Mall By Alexa Mae Asperin Published: August 28, 2017, 10:11 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say no suspicious items were located at the Citadel Mall after a reported bomb threat Monday night. According to police, officers dispatched to the mall just after 7 p.m. after a woman called to report a bomb in front of the mall. Police say they tracked the phone number to a payphone near the bathrooms in the food court area. Authorities searched the area and no suspects or suspicious items were located. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Advertisement